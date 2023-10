HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Evansville police are searching for a suspect they say was involved in a shots fired incident this morning.

The incident happened, just after 4:00 a.m. in the 12000 block of Oak Gate Street. Police are currently searching for the suspect in the area of Boonville New Harmony Road and Old State Road.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update as more details become available.