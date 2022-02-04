Evansville Police standoff results in man being shot and killed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One person is dead following a brief standoff with police in Evansville. It happened around 12:30 in the 800 block of Fairlawn Circle.

Police were sent to the area and found a man holding a woman and several children in a home. Police were able to convince the man to let the children leave, but he kept the woman inside.

Officers eventually made their way into the home. when they did they say the man was holding the woman at knife point and made a threatening move. That is when police say one shot was fired, and the man was killed.

No names have been released.

This is a developing story.