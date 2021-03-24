Evansville prepares for return of downtown events

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With the weather getting warmer, more events are coming to downtown Evansville.

The first event will be a two-night lighting installation in late April. Market on Main will be held every Wednesday in June and the Santa Roll will be ending the year jolly and bright. The Economic Improvement District president says these events help support local businesses.

“We want people to feel comfortable downtown and get used to it so coming downtown for an event, realizing parking isn’t an issue, realizing it’s easy to find where you want to go, that’s another reason why we do these events,” said Josh Armstrong, economic improvement district.

Armstrong says dates for the love and light display have not been announced yet and says there might be more events announced at a later date.

(This story was originally published on March 24, 2021)