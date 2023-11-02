HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Vanderburgh County residents and business owners are invited to attend an Area Plan Commission (APC) meeting on November 2 to offer feedback on the revised County Airport Overlay zone ordinance proposed for the area surrounding the Evansville Regional Airport.

Evansville Regional Airport is the only commercial airport in the State of Indiana without an overlay zone, and according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the goal of the overlay zone is to protect public safety by ensuring safe aircraft operations, ensuring the safety of citizens in the air and on the ground and to provide compatible airport land use.

The Evansville- Vanderburgh County APC and Evansville-Vanderburgh Airport Authority District worked jointly to create the federally guided Overlay Zone and modified it based on first-round public comments and County feedback, and now is seeking input on their revisions.

The meeting will held at the Evansville Civic Center in Room 301 at 3:00 p.m. on November 2.

To learn more about the proposed Airport Overlay Zone or comment electronically, visit www.evansvilleapc.com.