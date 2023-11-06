EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The Evansville Regional Airport and the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library are teaming up for a new way to help people with disabilities.

The two will host a ‘Sensory Storytime and Disability Resource Fair’ on November 18 inside the airport terminal. This free event is aimed at connecting families to accessible resources.

Event organizers say everyone is welcome to the event, even if they or their immediate family aren’t dealing with a disability. “Our goal with this event is to provide resources to the community,” says Ronnetha Darrett, CEO of the Indiana Institute for Behavior Analysis. “Our goal also is to expose people to a variety of people. As we continue to say, diversity is very important.”

The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Sensory Storytime will be held at 9:00. The event will also be the first public appearance of Crypto, the Evansville Regional Airport’s certified therapy dog.