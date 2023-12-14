HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evansville Retired Teacher Association (ERTA) will celebrate the holidays on December 14 with a holiday luncheon at the Embrace Church.

The luncheon will feature a performance by the Philharmonic Duo of Anthony Rideout and Kelly Georgeson from the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra, and former EVSC vocal music teacher, Kristi Miller will lead members of the ERTA in Christmas Carols. Other special guests at the luncheon will include EVSC Superintendent, Dr. David Smith, Chief Advancement Officer and President of the EVSC Foundation, Melanie Atwood, EVSC Foundation consultant, Amy Walker and President of the Indiana Retired Teacher Association, Mr. David Lennen.

The ERTA is a vital education organization made up of 220 retired teachers who give their time and financial resources to various non -profit community organizations such as the Teacher Locker, Frog Follies, Tri-State Food Bank, Hangers and the Salvation Army Stuff the Bus initiative.