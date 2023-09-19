HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Rotary of Evansville has exciting news to share during their September 19 noon luncheon, as local nonprofit GRANTED will announce the GRANTED House of Hope Community Project to the public for the first time.

GRANTED is excited to announce the Roy and Amanda Jorgensen House of Hope, which will be the community’s first comprehensive programming facility that will serve children within 100 miles of Evansville who are fighting terminal or life-threatening conditions as well as their families. Following the rotary luncheon, a press conference will be held at Creekside Baptist Church at 2301 Oak Hill Road in Evansville, across from what will be the future site of the House of Hope.

Most know GRANTED, which was formerly known as Wish Upon A Star, for making dreams come true by granting Wishes, but wishes are just the beginning of GRANTED’s journey with area families. The one of a kind House of Hope facility will allow GRANTED to expand it’s Beyond the Wish programs and services to better meet he unique needs of families with medically complex children who are fighting their toughest battles.

A ground-breaking ceremony for the House of Hope is planned for April 26, 2024 and the House of Hope is scheduled to open sometime in June of 2025.