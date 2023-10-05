HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A shooting took place just before 12:30 this morning in the 1600 Block of South Elliot Street in Evansville.

According to police, one person was shot at the home, but it is unclear if the victim lived there or was just visiting. They were taken to a local hospital and rushed into surgery, but investigators say that they don’t believe the individual’s injuries are life threatening.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, and so far there are no word on any suspects in this case.

Eyewitness News will update with more information as it becomes available.