HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A standoff in Evansville earlier today ended with a suspect in custody.

The location of the standoff was just north of Washington Avenue and east of Lodge. Not far from Washington Middle School.

Some streets were blocked by EPD but have since been reopened. Police say the suspect was undergoing a mental health crisis.

He was subdued and taken into custody around 5:15 this evening.