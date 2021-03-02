Evansville teen recovering after Monday night shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville teenager is recovering in a local hospital after being shot Monday night.

Evansville Police say they were called to the 1100 block of Linwood Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

A woman told officers her home had been shot at several times.

Officers found multiple shell casings in the road and bullet holes to the front of the home.

The teen was transported to an area hospital where his injuries are not life-threatening.

While officers were on scene, another call for a person with a gun came in that was walking behind the 600 block Adams Ave.

The person was found along with a gun in the surrounding area of Adams Avenue.

Detectives questioned the person and was found to have several Vanderburgh County warrants as well as outside agency warrants.

The investigation is ongoing.

(This story was originally published on March 2, 2021)