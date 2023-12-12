HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Board will vote on a proposal to raise water rates later today.

Eyewitness News had previously reported that the utility is reworking its design plan for a new treatment plant due to what they call an ‘upside down economic environment’.

The plant’s original price tag was $177 million, but with interest rates doubling that price is now over $400 million. If the new rates were to be implemented the average Evansville water customer could see as much as a $7 increase in their monthly bill.

If the proposal is approved, it will then be sent to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for consideration.