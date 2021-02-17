Evansville woman who worked for McDonald’s for over 45 years dies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Several McDonald’s workers across Evansville are mourning the loss of a colleague who had worked for the fast-food company for nearly 50 years.

Loraine Maurer, 98, died Feb. 12, according to her online obituary. According to a McDonald’s Facebook post, Maurer was better known as Miss Loraine, began working for the company in 1973 and had a loyal following.

“Miss. Loraine had a loyal following of guests that came to McDonald’s during her shifts specifically to see her. She had many friends and colleagues across various restaurants, including those on North Green River Road and Lynch in Evansville, and we are honored to have worked alongside her,” the Facebook post read.

Eyewitness News also published a feature on Maurer in 2017 about her McDonald’s career and customers who knew her. File footage featuring Maurer celebrating her then 44 years of service can also be seen in the video above.

(This story was originally published on February 17, 2021)