Evansville’s Siciliano Subs will reopen

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – A west side Evansville restaurant that once announced it was closing its doors due to the pandemic will reopen.

Siciliano Subs posted on Facebook that the business will re-open soon. Last month, the business was planning to close permanently but community support has helped keep the sub shop open.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)

