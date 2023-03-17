EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — St. Patrick’s Day is always exciting said multiple people who were out and about for the weekend with green beer being the drink of choice for most.

Ally Speicher with Myriad Brewing Company says they look forward to this holiday every year.

“It’s a big one for us,” said Speicher. “It’s like the Christmas of the bar world like everyone’s going to be busy tonight.”

Pappa Bear’s Catering switched up their usual menu just for St. Patty’s Day.

“So we usually barbeque and that’s what we mostly do but we get to team up with Myriad and do their holiday meals,” Brent Weatherwax, owner of Pappa Bear’s Catering explained. “So we’ve got corn beef and cabbage, red potatoes as one meal. Sheppard’s pie, crop burger which is made for my mom and then we’ve also got Ruben’s and today we’ve also got shrimp taco’s for lent.”

Speicher says the city just has a different type of buzz with so much to do downtown.

“So a lot of people are going to come out and watch those,” Speicher said. “On top of being a Friday and St. Patrick’s day and there’s a sold out concert downtown so it’s definitely going to be a busy one.”

That sold-out concert was headlined by country award-winning singer Kane Brown who performed at the Ford Center.