Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– September is Hunger Action Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about the plight of the hungry. The Tri-State Food Bank is one of many who work everyday to make sure those who need food get it. It’s a big job that takes money and volunteers.

This Hunger Action Month, Eyewitness News is going inside the Tri-State Food Bank to meet those people working to make a difference.

EverQuote is one of the leading online insurance marketplaces in the country who spent the day volunteering at the Tri-State Food Bank.

“We actually have groups all over the country serving on our day of service,” says Cole Craven, the Director of Business Development at EverQuote, “I am really looking forward to it. It is going to be an adventure, and we are just here to serve today.”

Team members filed into the warehouse and formed a conveyor belt to fill food boxes. Craven helped tape the boxes before passing them down the line for fellow employees to fill with perishable items.

“Today we came out here and gave part of our day to put packages together with food. But at the end of the day, we need to connect it to the people who are going to receive this. I know it is difficult right now with inflation, the cost of living, and all of those other things,” says Drew Shockley, SVP of Training and Development at EverQuote.

At the end of the day, EverQuote was able to fill about 700 boxes, which will be given to senior citizens in the area.

“We could never accomplish this without volunteers. They are truly the life and blood of this organizations,” says Glenn Roberts, the Executive Director of Tri-State Food Bank.