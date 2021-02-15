Eviction relief fund now open for Kentuckians

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear takes off his facial mask before providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state during a media conference at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the Health At Home Eviction Relief Fund was reopened Monday. The fund is used to help Kentuckians with housing during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Beshear said $264 million was added to the fund with help from the Kentucky House Corporation. Tenants who quality can apply for rent and utility assistance to help cover bills dating back to April 2020 and up to three months of future payments. If the application is approved, payments will be made to landlords and utility providers.

Visit the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website here to apply.

In addition to the reopening of the fund, Beshear announced that early childhood caretakers are now in Phase 1B.

(This story was originally published on February 15, 2021)