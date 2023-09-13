HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Beginning September 13, a temporary location inside of Washington Square Mall will be open with Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library services and resources.

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) McCollough location closed for renovations on August 1 as part of EVPL’ s Master Facilities Plan, now the McCollough branch has a temporary location inside of the Washington Square mall, just .3 miles away from the McCollough building.

Now located at 1108 Washington Square Mall, the temporary location will be open to the public at the following times:

Monday-Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Construction and renovations to the McCollough building are expected to take less than a year, and the branch is anticipated to re-open mid-2024. Renovations include updated lighting and furniture, a more efficient HVAC system, modernized children’s area with an activity room, an upgraded meeting room, a sensory room and the addition of 4 new study rooms.