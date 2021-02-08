EVSC board pushes back on voucher expansion bill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Teachers Association and EVSC voted on a resolution Monday to oppose Indiana House Bill 1005 that would enable more families to qualify for a school voucher.

EVSC School Board President Andrew Guarino calls the bill unfair and said it takes away from those in the public school system. The traditional public school system instructs 90% of students in Indiana.

“The pie will be smaller, the funding will be smaller so our percentages that will come to EVSC could hinder us from giving salary increases to our teachers and staff, the less money we have and so long term, that’s not a good scenario,” said Guarino.

Initial cost analysis shows that it would cost the state more than $200 million. The EVSC board highly encourages parents or anyone in opposition to this bill to write letters or phone government offices to say ‘no’ to the measure.

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)