EVSC closed due to forecasted snow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation has made the decision to close Wednesday due to snow chances.

The EVSC said based on the winter weather advisory currently issued for the area that includes chances for accumulating snow in the afternoon, it did not want to risk the chance of a dangerous situation during school dismissal.

The school corporation will use state approved waiver time for this cancellation, so there will be no virtual assignments made or make-up day scheduled for a later date.

This cancellation also applies to students in the EVSC Virtual Academy and RAMP.

(This story was originally published on January 27, 2021)