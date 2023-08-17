HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation students have been in classes for just about a week now, and the Corporation’s new PowerSchool Parent Portal is ready for parents to log in.

The new service went online yesterday, and students should have brought home a letter with instructions on how to create an account. The portal will allow parents and guardians to keep track of their student’s grades, assignments and other information throughout the school year.

The PowerSchool Parent Portal can also be found here, with some basic instructions.