EVSC plans to keep students in class for now

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Even though Vanderburgh County has slipped into the “red zone” in terms of COVID positivity and spread rates, students will remain in class for the time being.

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board member Amy Word took to social media Thursday to update parents and students.

In her post, Word says that the recommendation from Indiana State Department of Health, Vanderburgh County Health Department, local hospital administrators and health experts is to not close schools.

Word also posted local officials speak nightly with area hospitals where a recommendation to close schools is discussed. As of Thursday, the decision was made to keep schools open, but Word said that decision could change.

I specifically asked for data after it was told from Dr. Box that no student to teacher transmission in the state of Indiana through contact tracing had been identified,” said Word. “This was confirmed by our local health department to be accurate for Vanderburgh County.”

On December 23, the American Academy of Pediatrics released general recommendations that in school in school is the best environment for students.

Word is pushing for vaccines for education leaders.

“Advocating for our teachers to move quicker up the line is a must, in my opinion,” said Word.

Her post also stated since Families First Coronavirus Response Act has not been extended past December 31, there is not a system in place currently to allow teachers in any school corporation to not have to use sick days.

Word goes on to say if that FFCRA is not extended, plans are already in the works to address the issue.

“There is discussion with ETA and local administration to implement a sick bank to make sure our teachers or staff do not go without pay if they have leave due to illness, quarantine, exposure, or family related issues,” said Word.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 8, 2021)