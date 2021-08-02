EVSC requires face masks for first day of school

“People cannot feel safe just because they’ve had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said one WHO official. (Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Masks will be required for all Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation students, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status. This change is aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 during a surge of positive cases.

EVSC Superintendent David Smith says they will follow the Vanderburgh County metric score to determine if masks will be required or recommended as the school year progresses. Vanderburgh County is currently at 1.5, but when it drops to or below 1.0 masks will be recommended while inside school buildings.

Nearly two weeks ago, the EVSC announced masks will not be required.