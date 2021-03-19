EVSC school attempts to ‘spin’ their way into record books

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Several students and staff at Perry Heights Middle School are hoping to get the world record for most people using a fidget spinner at the same time. On Friday, the students and staff made their way outside of the school and began using fidget spinners.

While it was not immediately available how many students and teachers were trying to get the record, “Guinness World Records” is expected to verify if Perry Heights Middle School has the record in four to five months, according to the school.

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)