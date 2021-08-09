EVSC students head back to school

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– The Tri-State’s biggest school district has teachers and students heading back to the classroom. COVID-19 is playing a big part in how the first week of school plays out.

EVSC students with last names beginning with A through J will go to class Monday, August 9, and Tuesday August,10. Students with last names beginning with K through Z will go back to school Wednesday, August 11, and Thursday, August 12. EVSC leaders are staggering students’ first two days of school to get them acclimated to the classroom and current health guidelines.

EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith says he’s confident in the district’s approach to the new school year as the Delta variant continues to wreck havoc on the country.

“You know last year, was a challenging year, and this year is starting this way. But we were the largest school district in the Midwest to be open each and every day for in-person instruction so we know how to do this. You know we did require masks just a few days ago. But that’s because of the Delta variant.,” explained Dr. Smith So we’re going to wear these until the county metrics come down and then they will be a recommendation.”

All students will attend class together on Friday. School officials are reminding drivers to slow down in school zones and watch for students who may be walking to class.