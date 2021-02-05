EVSC teachers waiting to get vaccinated

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – At least 24 states, including Kentucky and Illinois, have made educators eligible for the vaccine. Indiana is yet to be added to that list.

But some Evansville teachers have been able to get on back-up lists. Deaconess Hospital has been calling the school corporation when they have additional vaccinations remaining after a day of giving shots at the clinic. One teacher from North Junior High School said she jumped at the opportunity.

“I really appreciated that Deaconess reached out to EVSC, and that EVSC was so quick to get the message out to us. But I also know that it’s kind of random, as to who actually gets the call, and there are other teachers I know who really should be vaccinated but who have not gotten the call yet,” said Jessica Dennis.

Dennis has now received both of her shots.

(This story was originally published on February 5, 2021)