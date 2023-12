HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Court Street and Vine Street closed between Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Northwest Sixth Street near the Old Courthouse.

Crews shut the block down at around 2:00 a.m. for Green Infrastructure inspections, and the area will be expected to open back up at around 10:00 a.m.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area until work is complete and to watch for the safety of working crews.