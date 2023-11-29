HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- As 2023 comes to an end, Explore Evansville is looking back at the year and brainstorming how to attract more visitors next year.

According to Explore Evansville, the city’s tourism had a strong year, and the organization presented their findings and how it impacts the City’s economy during this year’s State of the Tourism Industry address at the Rotary club of Evansville’s weekly luncheon.

They found that nearly half of the year’s visitors stayed on the east side and visited places like Eastland Mall, Sam’s Club and Texas Roadhouse. While Explore Evansville is happy about the tourism that the east side is seeing, they say that they want to direct visitors to shops and opportunity that exist downtown and in other parts of the community outside of the east side.

Explore Evansville says that they are looking forward to several big ticket items to bring in tourism in 2024 such as the the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals and 2024 Solar Eclipse.