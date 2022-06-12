EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – For many people in the community it’s all about creativity and the Art in the Garden allowed residents to experience that in every sense of the word.

While some had the opportunity to shop and admire the art was on display others had the opportunity to show their artistic side during the event being held at the South West Indiana Master Gardener Association Display Garden (SWIMGA).

Roger Lynch, a gardener at the event, said, “It was originated for the community. we’re part of the community and we want them to represent us and us to represent them.”

The event featured local artists, live music and different crafts and much more all within the garden.

“I think it gives those starting artists a venue to come out and introduce their wares where they may not feel so comfortable in another venue so this is very casual,” said Denise Lynch, another gardener we spoke with at the event.

Besides just providing a platform for art and educating guests on gardening, the SWIMGA also provide help to the community.

Kim Thornton, the last gardener we spoke with, tells us the donations they provide to food banks make a difference.

“With the food prices as they are, the food banks need our assistance there too so it’s a great thing,” Thornton states.

SWIMGA says in most years they are able to donate 10,000 pounds of produce.

“We have a vegetable garden and also are garden that we maintain at angel mound that we maintain there and everything from there goes to one of the area food banks or soup kitchens,” Kathy Kellems, president of the Southwest Indiana Master Gardeners said.

This event began in 2017 and has occurred every year in June except for in the year 2020 and has grown each year according to organizers.

“I enjoy just interacting with the community. the garden is a little bit I think due to the cool wet spring a little bit behind schedule this year but its really at its most beautiful in June,” Kellems said.