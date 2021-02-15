Extreme cold causing pipes to freeze, tips on how to prevent it

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) –With frigid temperatures and heavy amounts of snow making its way through the tristate, experts say there is a risk of your pipes freezing or even bursting.

According to the Insurance Institute of Business and Home Safety, burst pipes are the most common property damage during this time of the year.

Experts say frozen pipes can cost thousands of dollars to fix, but there’s ways to prevent this.

Consumer Reports has some ways you can stop this from happening.

Close Garage Doors: Do this especially when waterlines run through the garage.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors: Allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing, especially if your sinks are on an exterior wall.

Let the cold water drip from a faucet: Running water through the pipe—even at a little—helps prevent pipes from freezing, with cabinets opened up as well.

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature: Keep that temperature consistent. Experts warn even if you want to cut back it is better to be consistent.

They say a cold snap is not the time to change the temperature drastically.

If you plan to be away during cold weather: Leave the temperature in your home no less than than 55° F.

For the long term, add insulation to attics, basements, and crawl spaces.

Experts say insulation maintains higher temperatures in those spaces.

(This story was originally published on February 15, 2021)