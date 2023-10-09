HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- On Wednesday, October 11 Eyewitness News will host a debate in the Evansville Mayoral Race.

Democrat Stephanie Terry, Republican Natalie Rascher, and Libertarian Michael Daugherty will lay out their plans for what they think is best for the city. Wednesday night’s debate will be held in the Eyewitness News Studio and you can catch it here on the ABC 25 beginning at 7:00 p.m., and will also be streamed here on tristatehomepage.com.

If you would like to submit questions for the debate you can submit questions via our Facebook page or by emailing us at eyewitness@tristatehomepage.com.