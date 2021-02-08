Eyewitness News tests anti-fogging products for eyeglasses

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – People have had to get used to a lot of things during the pandemic – wearing masks, social distancing, working remotely from home, just to name a few. But there’s one thing many haven’t gotten used to.

People with glasses may put their masks on and things suddenly get foggy. There are products out there that claim to keep your glasses fog-free. But do they work and are they worth the cost?

To find out, Eyewitness News put three products to the test. Three different products, all with one mission. To clear away fog from glass, hopefully helping you to see more clearly while masking up.

“It is a regular constant issue. Makes it difficult to look at the computer screen to be able to tell what I’m doing,” said Digital Executive Producer Megan Belcher.



That’s not good. And that’s why Eyewitness News purchased a few anti-fogging products and asked a few folks here at the TV station. to try them out – to see if they worked. We started with this anti-fog formula lens cleaner by Leader. The verdict on this product? It worked with only minor fogging.

Next, we tried fog block by FogBlock by KeySmart. It specifically claims to be an anti-fog solution for those wearing PPE masks. The verdict on this product? As it claims, it does help block the fog.

The final product in our test is one that’s not on the market for eyeglasses, but some people have been using it. Rain-X Anti-Fog. The verdict on this product? Expect some fogginess.

Now, keep in mind some products that worked or didn’t work in our test might work differently on your glasses. Some of the chemicals used in these products work differently depending on the types of lenses. Your best bet in finding a product that will work for you is to contact your eye doctor.

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)