EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Day 3 of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is happening today and Eyewitness New has a look at today’s events.

Half-pot booths open: 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Music by Sarah Werner: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Kiddie Rides open: 12:00 p.m.

All rides open: 2:00 p.m.

Music by the Jason Lee McKinney Band: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Amateur Hour Night Three: 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Music by That’s What She Said!: 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

As of this morning the Half-pot total sat at $543,320. At the end of day two last year the Half-pot was only at $299,810.