TELL CITY, In. (WEHT) – A community mourns the loss of a fallen hero. Tell City Police Department Heather Glenn was known for her selflessness and bravery by her peers, who describe Tell City P.D.’s first female sergeant as a fearless leader.

“She was genuinely one of the kindest human beings,” says Tell City P.D. Chaplain Josh Harris.

“Heather was widely known for asking her fellow officers to be the first one to enter a dangerous area. As she would often say things like let me go, I don’t have kids, or ‘I’ll be fine’ – Many of us would chuckle and tell her to stop saying things like this. Those comments from Heather land a little differently for me today,” says Tell City PD Chief Derrick Lawalin

Friends say Sgt. Glenn was strong in her Christian faith, and her attitude on and off the job demonstrated her true character.

“In uniform, Heather exemplified the professionalism, heroism, and courage that only the best officers possess; it was her actions out of uniform that truly define who she was. Heather never passed an opportunity to help others. She had a way of making others feel loved, particularly those less fortunate….Whether someone needed a ride, food or money, heather would not rest until they had what they needed.”

Longtime friend Tell City Mayor Chris Cail recalled Sgt. Glenn’s compassion for her fellow man while joining her one night on patrol.

“At around daybreak we noticed a car that appeared to be broken down. It was a gentleman, and his car had ran out of gas. Without delay, Heather was determined to assist him; Heather and I went to her house where she got a can of gas out of her shed. We went to the gas station and filled it up using her own money…not because it was her job, but because it was the right thing to do,” says Cail.

Sgt. Glenn proved herself to be one of Tell City’s finest – and her memory will live on forever.

“A hero not forgotten never dies; may god bless you heather, because you are a hero to me,” says Lawalin.

Sgt. Glenn’s family says in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to River’s Edge Animal Shelter.