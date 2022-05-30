(WEHT) – On this Memorial Day, the Kentucky National Guard honored those who lost their lives in service to our country. Thirteen names were added to the Kentucky National Guard memorial in Frankfort. Governor Andy Beshear spoke to honor the fallen veterans.

“We’re here today to honor those Kentuckians who service in defense of the United States of America and required that ultimate sacrifice,” said Governor Beshear.

Since 1912, there have been 286 Kentucky National Guard members who have lost their lives while serving their county.

“Each of the names that we are adding today and each of the names that are on this monument are people who fought for good are people who fought for justice, and it’s certainly secured their place abiding in our lord in heaven,” the Governor added.

Of the thirteen additions, eleven were killed in World War II. One was killed in training in 1935, and the other was Staff Sergeant Michael W. Brame, a 16-year national guard member from Greenville in Muhlenberg County. Brame, who was 35 at the time of his death, was travelling back to the Wendell H. Ford Training Center in Muhlenberg County when he was killed in a car crash on February 2, 2001. Two decades later, he is still remembered and honored.

Joe Roney, a Vietnam veteran, said “everybody needs to take time for Memorial Day. You know even myself as a veteran, I try to take time and even I ought to take more time.”

He and Norman Capps, another Vietnam veteran from Muhlenberg County, both said they didn’t always realize the importance of Memorial Day.

Capps said “I never thought about it ’til I got older. I was too busy working when I was younger.”

Roney added “the older you get, the more it means to you I think. Or it seems that way.”

Brigadier General Benjamin Adams read off all thirteen names at the service and concluded his speech with assurance to the crowd.

“Please know that this monument will remain an enduring symbol in commitment from us to you to never forget the service of your loved ones and the sacrifices to our nation and commonwealth,” said Adams. “And always remember, say their name and they’ll never be forgotten.”

The service and dedication was followed by a flyover that marked the 30th anniversary of a crash that killed five Kentucky Air National Guard members in Evansville, Indiana.