EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The murder in the 2600 block of West Indiana Street has left the quiet west-side neighborhood in disbelief. As friends and family grieve for 30 year old Candilyn Michelle Sexton, killed in the homicide, friends are providing their support however they can.

That includes 10 year old Shayne Dwyer, a classmate and best friend to one of the victim’s sons. Shayne and his siblings spent countless hours riding bikes, playing tag and other games with the Sexton family, including both Candilyn and the suspect in the investigation, Scott Terry, Jr.

“He seemed like a nice guy, until the whole incident. He would not be rude or anything,” recalls Shayne.

The tragedy has impacted the 10 year old, who has been best friends with Candilyn’s son since they were in kindergarten. Shayne says he has even made his best friend a card to give to him when he returns to class, and says he will do his best to cheer him up following this difficult tragedy.

“I can’t wait for you to be back at school. And we’re praying for you,” says Shayne.