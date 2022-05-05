EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – With Todd Lickliter out as head coach of the University of Evansville men’s basketball team many fans in the area were vocal on what they thought of the university’s decision.

Evansville athletic director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried and university President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, made the news official during a press conference on Thursday.

University of Evansville Hall of Famer Marcus Wilson says it’s now time to build the program back up into winners.

“Trying to find those guys that are high level and are also qualify for UE standards,” Wilson said. “Getting more of those guys and then just creating excitement around the program to make it cool to come in and do that. You have to win. It’s hard to get kids to come in when you’re coming off a six win season.”

For UE student student Adam Techmanski he believes winning will rally support around the team and make more fans want to attend games.

“We don’t have an on campus gym here for our men’s basketball team so I think it’s even more of a draw to get students to go off campus for home games,” Techmanski explained. “Nobody wants to go out and wear a UE shirt and watch UE get blown out 20 times a year.”

Techmanski adds that with the new athletic director being hired only two weeks ago, this was not something he was expecting but with the teams record last season, he isn’t surprised.

“I think if they have another down year like they did this year I think it will cause more people to lose interest including myself,” Techmanski explained.

As the University of Southern Indiana joining the University of Evansville at the Division I level, Wilson says having a winning program is now more important than ever.

“This is a time with USI going division one and with UE having the lowest win season that they’ve had and only having four scholarship athletes, it would be really easy for fans to say you know what, we’re going to go with this new division one program,” Wilson said.