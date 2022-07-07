WARRICK COUNTY, In. (WEHT) — As burn bans continue for many counties around southern Indiana, farmers are also battling the latest weather conditions.

Over the past week the tri-state has seen little to no rainfall leaving soil dry as farmers work to field their crops.

“That’s what it all comes down to,” said Warrick County farmer Dave Schnur said. “You hope you get enough of these scattered showers so that everybody gets a little bit and it just keeps the crop progressing and after these go through this week, then we’ll be hoping we get some next week.”

Extreme heat is also causing hydration to leave plants a lot sooner than normal.

“Until you get to real high extremes the heat is good for the crop,” Schnur explained. “The temperature actually helps the crop progress and the crop like it a lot better than us people do so when you get into dry conditions like we’ve had than it’s a lot more stressful.”

Boonville Fire Chief Steven Byers says it’s all about how much precipitation comes in that will help them to figure out how long the burn could last.

“We always try to be proactive, we don’t want to be reactive,” Chief Byers said. “So we’re trying to be proactive and prevent anything from happening so it’s important the community follows those guidelines.”

Some people are upset with no open fires allowed including brush piles, camp or bonfires.

“People calling upset because they can’t have bonfires planned right after the holiday weekend,” Byers said. “They’ve had bonfires and parties planned and now they can’t do it. We encourage them, continue to have your parties, just don’t have any open fires. There’s other ways you can still have fun.”

Amanda Mosiman with the Purdue extension in Warrick County says at the end of June, the area was three and a half inches down from where it should be for rainfall.