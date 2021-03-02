FDA issues emergency-use authorization for U of I COVID test

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of a COVID-19 saliva test developed by the University of Illinois. Despite the lack of FDA approval until Monday, officials say the test has been used more than 1.5 million times at the university’s campuses in Urbana, Springfield and Chicago. University officials also say that because the test had been properly lab-certified, dozens of organizations around the world were sold the test. In a statement, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the emergency-use authorization unlocks $20 million in federal COVID-19 funding to provide 1 million tests to public universities in Illinois.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)