Federal unemployment benefits will end in Kentucky September 6

(WEHT)– Federal pandemic unemployment benefits will end in Kentucky on September 6. Governor Beshear says any Kentuckian who wants a job should be able to find one.

Four federal programs will stop in September including:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, including the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted.

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings.

The governor says anyone needing job assistance can contact their nearest Kentucky Career Center Office. The Commonwealth also has an incentive program, where people who went back to work from June 24- July 30 will be able to apply for a $1,500 one-time stipend.