FEMA assistance extends to renters in tornado-stricken areas

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) On Friday, FEMA announced that federal assistance for families affected by last weekend’s severe weather now extends to renters. This is for Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties.

This protection for renters covers both homeowners and students. Federal grants can be used to pay for temporary housing. The initial grant is for a period of 1-2 months and can be reviewed for further assistance. The deadline to apply is February 11, 2022.

Renters may also qualify for FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program. This covers uninsured essential personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses, including:

Replacement or repair of necessary personal property such as furniture, appliances, clothes, textbooks or school supplies

Replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment for those who are self-employed

Vehicles used by renters

Uninsured or out-of-pocket medical, dental, childcare and moving and storage expenses

Renters may apply for assistance here, by using the FEMA mobile app or calling (800) 621-3362.