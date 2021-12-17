FEMA opening more mobile registration centers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) To improve their efforts to provide aid to tornado-stricken families, FEMA announced on Friday evening it will be opening more mobile registration centers.

The new registration locations will be:

Joe Creason Community Center – 1600 Park Avenue, Benton KY 42025

Butler Gymnasium – 600 W Main St., Princeton KY 42445

Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church – State Route 81, Sacramento KY 42372

These additional locations are already open:

The old Walmart location – Mayfield Plaza, 1102 Paris Rd., Mayfield KY 42066

First Baptist Church – 960 Industrial Park Rd., Dawson Springs KY 42408

Former Sears at Greenwood Mall – 2565 Russellville Rd., Bowling Green KY 42104

All centers are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice.

FEMA personnel at the centers can help residents who were affected by the December 10 severe storms and tornadoes apply for federal assistance. There are three other ways to apply if someone is unable to visit one of the centers: They can apply online, they can call 800-621-3362, or they can use the FEMA mobile app. If an interested applicant uses a relay service, such as video relay – also known as VRS – captioned telephone or other service, they must give FEMA the number for that service. When someone applies, they will need to provide:

A current phone number where they can be contacted.

Their address at the time of the disaster and the address where they are now staying.

Their Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if they choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

The deadline for FEMA applications is February 11, 2022.