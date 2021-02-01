FEMA to give over $46M to Kentucky for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

WASHINGTON D.C. (WEHT) – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Monday that Kentucky received $46.9 million to support the distribution of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. FEMA awarded the money and gave Kentucky broad flexibility in its use to establish the public health infrastructure necessary for administering vaccines.

“The end of this pandemic is on the horizon as safe and effective vaccines are being rolled out across Kentucky and the country. I was proud to do my part to help deliver this federal funding so our Commonwealth can be ready to administer the shots as soon as we receive them,” said McConnell in a news release.

(This story was originally published on February 1, 2021)