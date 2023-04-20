EDWARDSPORT, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters have responded to a business on N. Freelandville Road in Edwardsport.

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that a fire is in progress at an address that shows as being the location of Hammelman Nitrate Inc. Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

The National Weather Service has declared a Red Flag Warning for much of the Wabash Valley today including Knox, Sullivan, Greene, Parke, Vigo, Clay, Martin, Owen, and Daviess Counties.

The warning states that any fires that develop will likely spread quickly due to high winds, warm temperatures, and low humidity in the area.

The Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.