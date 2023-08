HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- According to dispatch, a fire has broken out at the Tri-State Resource Recovery located at 1511 Harriet Street in Evansville around 7:20 this morning. EFD is on scene.

Officials say to avoid the area of W Morgan Avenue and Harriet Street.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will update with more information as it becomes available.