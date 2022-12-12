GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Fire crews in Gibson Co. responded to a mobile home fire in the 500 block of South Railroad Street on Sunday night.

Eyewitness News crew on the scene says only one home caught fire, but the fire caused damage to another home next door. Witnesses say nobody was injured.

Bobby Parris and his wife were out on a walk when they witnessed what they thought were flickering lights coming from inside the home.

“We noticed it about 8:30 is when we made the call. Me and my wife, we were actually walking up the street when we saw lights flicker inside the trailer, or what we thought was lights,” he says, “Come to find out it was actually a fire inside the house.”

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.