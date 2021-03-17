Fire damages home on Evansville’s west side

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville fire crews responded to a house fire on the city’s west side Tuesday afternoon.

EFD crews were called to the 1700 block of East Maryland Street for a report of a house on fire shortly after 2 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the home and found flames in a bedroom.

The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes.

Heavy smoke damage was found throughout the home along with the bedrooms.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called to assist two adults and two children.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

(This story was originally published on March 17, 2021)