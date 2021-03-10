Fire destroys 1 of few remaining covered bridges in Kentucky

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Officials say one of Kentucky’s few remaining covered bridges has been destroyed in a blaze. News outlets cited a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in reporting that the 150-year-old Mt. Zion Covered Bridge caught fire Tuesday night. The Kentucky Tourism website says it was one of 13 covered bridges remaining in the state. The 246-foot-long bridge was built in 1871 and was the longest multi-span covered bridge in Kentucky. Sheriff Jerry Pinkston says the bridge was a historical landmark and many in the community are sad over losing it. Officials are trying to determine the case of the blaze.

(This story was originally published on March 10, 2021)