Fire destroys Fraternal Order of Eagles building in Oakland City

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – After a fire destroyed much of the Fraternal Order of Eagles’ building in Oakland City, cleanup and rebuilding efforts will soon begin. A bartender noticed smoke coming from the ceiling inside the facility, where four individuals were able to escape and alert first responders.

“By that time, we were seeing smoke come out of the ceiling,” explains Billy W. Stuckey, Secretary of the Oakland City Order of Eagles chapter. “At that point in time, the whole building started to fill up. So we called 9-1-1 and evacuated.”

Fire officials on the scene told Eyewitness News that crews spent roughly six hours getting the fire under control, and the building is likely a total loss. Stuckey says the fire is unfortunate, but will now force them into a rebuild that was in the works already, albeit much sooner than expected.

The Order of Eagles out of Oakland City owns 23 acres of land in Gibson County, a site that will be seriously considered as a new location for their building.