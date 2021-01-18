Firefighter injured in Owensboro apartment fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – One firefighter was treated by medical personnel at the scene of a fire early Monday morning.

The Owensboro Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Burlew Boulevard at 3:25 a.m. Owensboro Police also responded, reporting multiple apartments at the complex were on fire.

Courtesy: Owensboro Fire Department

One firefighter was injured. OFD described their injuries as non-life threatening.

Everyone living inside the apartment complex has been accounted for, as the fire has been put out. Owensboro fire crews tell Eyewitness News everyone in the building made it out safely before OFD arrived.

Owensboro firefighters are still on scene at a fire at Keystone Apts. on Burlew Ave. Road still blocked off. pic.twitter.com/SS78aiS6KA — Mike Pickett (@mikepickett257) January 18, 2021

The American Red Cross is helping displaced families.

In total, 30 fire personnel responded to the scene.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 18, 2021)