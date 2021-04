OWENSBORO. Ky. (WEHT)-Firefighters were called to the house fire on Monarch Avenue near West 4th street in Owensboro.

This happened just before 2:30 Monday Morning.

Fire crews worked over an hour to put out the flames.

Fire officials tell Eyewitness News no one was inside the home at the time of the fire, and the resident who owns the home has been found safe.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(This story was originally published April 19, 2021)